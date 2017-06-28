Obituary: William B. “Bill” McWha, 87, of Hot Springs

William B. “Bill” McWha, age 87, of Hot Springs, peacefully completed his mortal life journey on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18, 2017.

He was born on February 20, 1930 in Amity, the son of Jacob J. McWha and Sarah Jane Whisenhunt McWha.

Bill is survived by three daughters, Cheryl M. Thornton, Billie June Sable, and Cynthia Gayle McWha; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 23 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. David “Doc” Kinser officiating.

Interment was in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 1806 Central Avenue, Hot Springs, Arkansas, 71901 or Arkansas Hospice, 628 Malvern Avenue, Hot Springs, Arkansas 71901.

