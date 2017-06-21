Obituary: Roy D. Tinsley, 88, of Nashville

Roy D. Tinsley, 88, of Nashville, Ark., passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2017 in Nashville. He was born March 10, 1929 in Belton, Ark., to the late John and Maude Peters Tinsley.

He was a retired electrician for Weyerhaeuser Company. He was a member of Open Door Baptist Church. He loved being with his friends especially Herbert Killian and the two of them would always have fresh vegetables in their community garden. Even when Tinsley had to go to the nursing home, Killian again became his next-door neighbor.

Preceding him in death was his wife Jewel Smalling Couch Tinsley in 2008, also a brother, Aubrey “Shug” Tinsley; two son-in-laws, Pedro Saldivar and Mike Harrod; one grandson, Gary Eugene Couch; one daughter, Gaylon Couch Dudley; and one son, Larry Chester Couch.

His survivors include four children, Jerry and wife Johnnie Couch of Nathan, Robin and wife Judy Couch of Ashdown, Sandra Kay Culp of Nashville, and Carolyn Saldivar of Nathan.; grandchildren, Nita Fatherree, Keith Couch, Amy Cardenas, Cindy Lou Harrod Mashburn, JoDee Harrod Turner, Summer Couch Copeland, and Deus Meadows, Jewell Ann Meadows, Shean Dudley; great-grandchildren, Abbigail King, AnDrew Ellis Mashburn, Autumn Jewel Mashburn, Gus Turner, Owen Copeland, Alyssa Copeland, Karly Couch, Kaylie Couch, Hunter Couch, Hope Couch, Jenny Marie Whitehead, Kelsey Holder, Paul Cardenas, and Joseph Cardenas; great-great grandchildren, Avie Grace Jackson; one future great-great grandchild, Daisy Jackson; one special cousin, Dale Peters; and two special friends, Herbert Killian and Jab Deloney.

Services were Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Nashville Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Chaplin Dan Patton officiating. Interment followed in Merrell Cemetery. The family received friends Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until service time. You may send the family an online sympathy message to www.nashvillefh.com