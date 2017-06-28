Obituary: Paul Bruce Laird, 77, of Waldron

Paul Bruce Laird, better known as Bruce, of Waldron, Arkansas went to be with his Lord and Savior, Sunday, June 19, 2017 in Ft. Smith, Arkansas surrounded by his loving family. Bruce was born September 19, 1939 in Boles, Arkansas to Daniel G. Laird and Lille M. (Hawthorne) Laird. Bruce was 77 years, 8 months and 30 days old.

Bruce served a term in the United States Navy. He was a member of Refuge Baptist Church in Story, Arkansas. He loved to study his Bible. Bruce enjoyed working in adult coloring books. He loved to share his works with others in the nursing home.

Bruce leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Mary Breashears Laird of Story, Arkansas, one son, Jimmy L. Laird and wife Zavie of Paris, Texas and two grandchildren: Avie Laird and Ava Laird of Paris, Texas. Bruce is also survived by one sister, Evelyn Howard of Waldron, Arkansas, two brothers: Dan Laird and wife Vicky of Waldron, Arkansas and Carl Laird and wife Donna of Boles, Arkansas and one special caregiver sent by angels, Lucy Wright of Y-City, Arkansas. Bruce will be missed by all that knew him and those whose lives were impacted by him including a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.