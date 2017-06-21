Obituary: George Emerson Kinney Jr., 78, of Mount Ida

George Emerson Kinney Jr., age 78, of Mount Ida, AR, passed away June 18, 2017 in Hot Springs, AR. He was born November 29, 1938 to the late George Emerson Kinney Sr. and Jeanne Dupree in Brownsville, TN.

George is survived by Emilie, his wife of 50 years, of Mount Ida, his son, Donald Kinney, daughter, Katherine Johnson (Rob), his precious grandchildren, Gavin Emerson Johnson and Morgan Emilie Johnson, all of Phoenix, AZ, sister, Kittie McRae (Al) of Brownsville, TN, along with cousins, nieces, nephews and devoted friends.

Upon graduating from Brownsville High School, George attended Arizona State University. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1960. His service as an MP led him to a long career in law enforcement. George retired as sergeant from the Phoenix Police Department. He then was Director of Security at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Phoenix. When he and Emilie relocated to their woodland home on the Coconino National Forest in Arizona, he joined the AZ Department of Corrections, serving in Winslow as lead investigator. Finally in 2003, the couple moved back south, settling in idyllic Montgomery County, AR.