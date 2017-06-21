Obituary: Daniel Raleigh Detar, 78, of Nashville

Daniel Raleigh Detar, 78 of Nashville, Ark., passed away Friday, June 16, 2017 in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was born June 3, 1939 in Shippenville, Pa. to the late Carl Detar and Hazel Blair Detar.

He was a retired bus mechanic for Nashville Public Schools.

Preceding him in death was his parents, and one nephew, Rob Cox.

His survivors include his children; Daniel and wife Rebecca Detar of Orlando, Fla., Susan Schooley of Eldorado, Ark., Ellen and husband Brent Pinkerton of Nashville, Ark.; his siblings; Mary Joan Cox of Bradford, Pa., Donna Vibbert of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Linda Thompson of Belfast, N.Y., and Wanda DeWilder of Belgium; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends to numerous to name.

Services for Mr. Detar were Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Nashville Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Gaff officiating. Interment followed in Restland Memorial Park Cemetery. The family received friends on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until service time.

You may send the family an online sympathy message to www.nashvillefh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society, www.americanhumane.org.