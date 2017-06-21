Obituary: Bobby Ray Ferguson; Shreveport, LA

Bobby Ray Ferguson, 73, of Shreveport, La., passed away, Wednesday, June 14, 2017 in Shreveport. He was born Aug. 1, 1943 in Twisp, Washington to the late Herbert U. and Thelma Oleda Pate Ferguson. He was a finance loan officer. He also served his country in the Army Reserves.

Preceding him in death were two sisters, Shirley Crow and Almeta Shaw.

His survivors include his son, Jerry Ray Ferguson of Shreveport, La.; one sister, Charlene Sharp and her husband James of Nashville, Ark.; and several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.

Graveside services were Friday, June 16, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Athens Cemetery, with Bro. Donny Vaughn officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home. You may send the family an online sympathy message to www.nashvillefh.com.