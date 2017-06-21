Obituary: Anna Mae Black, 79, of Oklahoma City

Anna Mae Black, age 79, of Oklahoma City, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

She was born on July 20, 1937 at Black Springs, the daughter of Clarence Edward Brewer and Faye Olive Brewer. On March 14, 1959, she was married to Austin Black. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Delois Brewer Black; her twin brother, Charles Ray Brewer; her nephew, Floyd “Butch” Black; and her great- nephew, Darren Fryar.

She worked for the Oklahoma City Public School Food Service, until retiring to spend time with her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was always her children and grandchildren’s #1 fan. Although her and Austin moved to Oklahoma City in 1965, her heart was always in Black Springs.