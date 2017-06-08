Nashville school board accepts resignations

The Nashville School Board accepted five resignations and approved a transfer during a special meeting May 31.

Resignations included Coach Brian “Boomer” Brown, junior high teacher Mark Propps, junior high assistant principal Jason Williamson, high school teacher April Porter and Coach Chad Hutson.

The board transferred Twyla Nichols from elementary school to junior high, where she will teach art.

The resignations add to the list of vacancies in the district. “I’m nervous about getting everything filled,” Superintendent Doug Graham said. “Some very key positions are open, and this is a difficult time to fill them. The approach will be to fill the positions we have to have to start school [in August] and work on the others. I’m very nervous about making the puzzle fit together.”