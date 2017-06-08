Nashville auto dealer contributes to Cossatot Legacy fund

York Gary Autoplex of Nashville has donated to the UA Cossatot Foundation’s Legacy 2020 capital fund-raising campaign.

Because of the donation, Room 101 located on the Nashville UAC Campus will be renamed the York Gary Autoplex Hall.

“York Gary Autoplex has been a supporter of our community for years,” said Dustin Roberts, UA Cossatot’s Coordinator of Development.

“The investment made by York Gary Autoplex not only demonstrates the commitment to our college, but also to local students.”

UA Cossatot Foundation’s Legacy 2020 Campaign focuses on donors and businesses that wish to invest in the growth of the college. For every donation amount there is a matching naming opportunity for donors who wish to leave a legacy for current and future students on a UA Cossatot campus.

“One of the great aspects of the Legacy 2020 campaign is the flexibility,” said Roberts.

“We have businesses and individuals who are investing an amount at one time and others who are paying out a commitment annually.”

More information on the Legacy 2020 Campaign is available on the college’s website at www.cccua.edu/legacy2020.