Murfreesboro adopts zoning regulations

By John Balch

News-Leader staff

The Murfreesboro City Council met in special session Thursday, June 15 and voted 6-0 to adopt zoning regulations within the city limits. When exactly the regulations go into effect has yet to be established.

Council members approved Ordinance No. 2017-4 with a section stating the ordinance “shall be in full force and effect from the date its adoption.” But, Mayor Rodney Fagan said it is unclear whether the section will hold true or if a 31-day waiting period will be required before the regulations will take effect.

The adopting of the zoning regulations will also have an effect on the city’s current moratorium that temporarily prohibits the location or relocation of any manufactured or mobile homes that do not meet federal regulations and the installation standards of the Arkansas Manufactured Home Commission.

The city put the six-month moratorium in place on July 11, 2016 and then had to extend it on Jan. 11, 2017 for another six months. The current moratorium runs out July 11. If the newly-adopted zoning regulations do not go into effect until 31 days after their adoption, the council will have to again vote to extend the moratorium.

One section of the ordinance passed Thursday night addresses the penalties for violating the zoning regulations. A violation will be considered a misdemeanor crime and “each day’s violation shall be considered a separate offense.” The fine per violation will be $100. “The City Council may enjoin any individual or property owner who is in violation of this ordinance to prevent or correct such violation. Said actions shall be in addition to any fines levied.”

The zoning regulations create six districts: Residential District 1, Residential District 2, Central Business District, Commercial District, Industrial District and Agricultural/Preservation District.

Council members are Betty O’Neal, Debbie Shukers, Dana Stone, Rob Evans, Jeff Walls and Jason Allmon. Stone and Walls are also members of the city’s Zoning Commission along with citizens Steve Conly, Jack Bennett and Cleta Cooper.

View the entire 50 page zoning regulations and the corresponding color map below.

