Missing boy found

Montgomery County News
Montgomery County Sheriff David White reports that Fischer Newton has been found and returned safely to his family.

White stated that the 10 year old was found at approximately 1:50 a.m. and was returned to his family safely.

A massive search effort was launched yesterday after Fischer’s absence was reported by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and a host of local and state organizations.

Fischer had been last seen at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning. He was missing just over 13 hours when found.

Sheriff White thanks all the individuals and organizations who assisted in the search and safe recovery of Fischer Newton.

