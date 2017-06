A 2017 Murfreesboro High School graduate has received a statewide honor through the Arkansas Future Farmers of America Association.

Danielle Summers received the State FFA Degree June 9th at the 90th Arkansas FFA State Convention. The award is the highest you can receive at the state FFA level. Danielle is the daughter of Ken Summers and Tammie Summers. While at Murfreesboro High School, Danielle served as the school FFA chapter president.