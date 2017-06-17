MHS Cheer Squad nets awards at camp

Submitted photos

MHS CHEERLEADERS AWARDED … The Murfreesboro Senior High cheerleaders attended the NCA cheer camp on June 7-10. They won Top Performance, Top 3-3-3 Chant, and the Overall Spirit Award. Four girls girls were named All-American: Megan Cullen, Loran Wilcher, Rina Fugitt, and Cassidy Terrell. Wilcher was also named the Top All-American cheerleader at camp and was asked to tryout for the NCA staff. MHS senior high cheerleaders are Cassidy Terrell, Madison May, Erin Davis, Elizabeth Evans, Megan Cullen, Jordae Hunter, Kayli Oxner, Rina Fugitt, Jarah Cox and Loran Wilcher.