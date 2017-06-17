Local vets receive honorary quilts

Submitted photo

QUILT PRESENTATION … Pictured left (L to R): Pisgah EHC members Avonne Petty, Etta Teeter, and Shelba Grubbs presenting a “Quilt for Veterans” to Carlton “Buddy” Denny Jr.at the Delight Methodist Church. Denny retired after serving 26 ½ years in the United States Navy. When he retired he was a Senior Chief Aviation Electronics Technician. He started out as an Air Crewman Helicopter Sonar Technician. Serving all over the world in places such as Brazil, Spain, Cecily, Iceland, Bermuda, and an Island off Portugal he also served in Key West and Jacksonville Florida, Northfork Virginia, Memphis Tennessee, and Washington D.C. The Pisgah EHC club members make and present these quilts in appreciation of the veteran’s service to our country. This is the seventh quilt presented by the club this year.

Staff photo/Dewayne Holloway

PIKE COUNTY RESIDENT RECEIVES QUILT … The Extension Homemakers Council club of Stitchin’ Friends in Montgomery County, representing the Quilts of Valor organization, again presented quilts made by the club to local veterans. Pictured above is (L to R): Greg Gregory, Raimon Collins, Jimmy McKinnon, Newell Binion and Tonya Badger. Badger served in the Army from 1984 to 1992; Binion served in the Army from 1969 to 1970; Collins served in the Army from 1969 to 1972; Gregory served in the Army from 1978 to 1981; and McKinnon, a Pike County resident, served in the Army from 1966 to 1968. Each veteran spoke about their time, duties, and locations during their service, and all expressed sincere appreciation for their beautifully handcrafted quilt.