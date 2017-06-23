Local anglers earn state titles

DEWAYNE HOLLOWAY

Mount Ida has two more state titles thanks to the teams of Fisher Davis and Fisher Bissell, also known as Team Fisher, and Hunter Bissell and Tyler Allenbrand.

The two pairs are members of the Mount Ida Jr Bass Hookrz youth fishing club. They each won their respective divisions in the Arkansas Youth Team Trail with victories in the final three day tournament held on a trio of Southwest Arkansas lakes.

Team Fisher entered the Junior Division finals with a huge 27 point lead in the season standings.

They took to Dierks Lake on day one, turning in a weight of 18.08 pounds. They finished the first day in second place.

Day two took them to Gilham Lake where they continued to fish well. They turned in a stringer weighing just shy of 12 pounds at 11.98 pounds and finished one pound behind the first place team from Lake Hamilton to enter the finals on DeQueen Lake. Team Fisher also turned in Big Bass with a weight of 5.98 pounds.

The team of Hunter Bissell and Tyler Allenbrand entered the senior division finals with a narrow four point lead.

They started the tournament on Gilham Lake, finishing in second place on the day with a stringer weighing 12.94 pounds. Allenbrand turned in the Big Bass with a weight just shy of seven pounds.

Day Two took them to Dierks Lake where they held on to their second place position with a weight of 16.5 pounds.

As day three approached the field narrowed down to 10 Junior Division teams and eight Senior Division teams. Weights were zeroed and the entire field converged on DeQueen Lake to determine the overall winners in both divisions.

Team Fisher hit their stride on day three, turning in a five fish limit weighing 25.61 points. They also turned in the big bass at a weight of 6.99 pounds.

Team Captain Mark Davis said “We tried to get it to seven pounds, but it shook off a drop of water just before they weighed it.”

The team not only won the finals tournament, they finished the season as Anglers of the year and Big Bass.

Not to be outdone, Hunter and Tyler turned in a five fish limit weighing 23.42 pounds to win the Senior Division tournament and hold on to the Team Trail crown.

They won the finals tournament and finished the season as Anglers of the Year. They also claimed the Big Bass prize in their division.

Both teams have earned themselves scholarships and will travel to Florence Alabama next weekend to compete in the world championship tournament to be held on Lake Pickwick.

Fisher Davis won the individual title in the junior division last year and will be competing as part of a team for the first time this year with Fisher Bissell.

Tyler Allenbrand and Hunter Bissell will represent Arkansas in the Senior Division.