Husqvarna to build solar ‘farm’; will generate electricity for local injection molding plant

“Ga Gron” is the way to say “Go Green” in Swedish.

Husqvarna Group, a global manufacturer of outdoor products headquartered in Sweden, announced last week that it would build the outdoor power equipment industry’s first solar “farm” to generate electricity at its injection molding plant in Nashville. The facility is projected to generate about 25% of the plant’s annual needs and thus reduce the environmental impact of greenhouse gases. The electricity generated at the five-acre facility will be sold back to the SWEPCO grid, according to Mayor Billy Ray Jones.

Husqvarna operates three plants in Nashville, with a 400,000 sq. ft. distribution center still to be built on the original Husqvarna (Poulan) site on Highway 27 South.

Construction on the solar farm will begin later this year, and is expected to be completed by the end of the year. The solar farm will be built on a large industrial space at the company’s injection molding plant located north of Nashville at the old Oxbodies manufacturing site.

A company press release notes that after construction is completed, the solar plant will actually mean no new jobs. The release said that the facility is part of Husqvarna’s “sustainability journey.”

The solar plant will be able to produce up to 1.3 million watts of solar power, and is a part of the company’s plan to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by a third. The plant can be expanded, Husqvarna said.