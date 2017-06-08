Home Breaking News Howard County’s Relay for Life helps in cancer battle Breaking News Howard County’s Relay for Life helps in cancer battle By Nashville News Leader - June 8, 2017 346 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter tweet Cancer survivors dine before the Relay for Life musical entertainment begins Saturday night. The survivors’ meal was prepared by the volunteers who worked with the event.The Scrapper Singers from Nashville Elementary School perform at Relay for Life June 3 at the First Baptist Church Family Activities Building in Nashville. Jaree Hall directs the Singers. The event was a fundraiser for the cancer society.Local Boy Scouts bring the American and Arkansas flags to the stage for the Pledge of Allegiance at Relay for Life.Damascus Road, the First Baptist praise band, performs. The group includes Junior Robbins, Peek Garland, Gary Revels, and Jordan Revels.Patrick Dennis sings and plays the keyboard during the Howard County Relay for Life June 3 in Nashville.