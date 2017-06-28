Car show set Sept. 9 at city park

The annual Pack the Park Car Show will be Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Nashville City Park.

The event is sponsored by the Howard County Historical Society and 1912 E.A. Williams Chapel/Museum.

Organizer Freddie Horne said the registration fee is $20 per car or truck.

Car/truck class divisions include 1949-earlier, 1950-59, 1960-69, 1970-89, 1990-2010, 2011-new.

Corvettes will be divided by “C” Generation as well as stock and customs.

The show will include rat rods, race cars, imports, tuners, street rods, kit cars and antique tractors.

Checks should be sent to Howard County Historical Society, 110 Deerwood Lane, Nashville, AR 71852.

For more information, contact Horne at 870-451-4288 or Terry Norris at 870-246-5139.