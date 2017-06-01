Banquet honors athletes at Nashville High School

By John R. Schirmer

News-Leader staff

Three-sport athlete Kendall Kirchhoff received the Scrapperette Award, and two-sport athlete Darius Hopkins received the Scrapper Award at the Nashville Sports Banquet May 23 in the Nashville High School Cafeteria.

The awards go to the top senior athletes at NHS.

Kirchhoff competed in tennis, basketball and soccer. She and doubles partner Olivia Herzog won the District 7-4A championship and finished as runners-up in the state Class 4A tournament.

She received numerous honors in basketball, including the free throw award. Kirchhoff played on the first girls soccer team in school history and was one of the co-captains. She was named to the West All-Star team and will compete in the Arkansas All-Star soccer game June 21 at the University of Central Arkansas.

Hopkins played football and basketball. He was named the Most Valuable Player on the football team and was named to the West All-Star team. He will play in the All-Star football game June 23 at UCA. Hopkins received All-District and All-State honors in basketball. He signed to play football at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas.

Coaches presented numerous awards at the sports banquet, including the following:

Golf – Colin Parnell, All-District, District Medalist, Outstanding Male Golfer. Jaydon Hostetler, Most Improved.

Boys tennis – Zach Backus, Most Improved. Eli Howard, Outstanding Singles. Backus, Glenn Hartness, Outstanding Doubles; Caleb Newton, Best All-Around; Backus, Hartness, All-District.

Girls tennis – Maddie Pinkerton, Outstanding SIngles. Amber Barnett, Most Improved. McKenzie Morphew, Kendall Kirchhoff, Olivia Herzog and Leslie Lingo, All-District and All-State.

Cheerleading – The Scrapper cheerleaders received their state championship rings at the banquet. They won the Class 4A state championship earlier in the academic year. Nicole Dodson was named All-State and All-Star cheerleader. She will cheer at the All-Star football game June 23 at UCA.

Girls soccer – Kendall Kirchhoff, Maria Romero, team captains. Monique Flores, Most Improved. Kendall Kirchhoff, Erika Bretado, Most Outstanding. Kirchhoff, Sadie Leeper, Bretado, Romero, First-team All-District. Sadie Staggs, Kim Perez, Jasmin Scott, Honorable Mention. Bretado, All-State. Kirchhoff, All-Star.

Boys soccer – Steven Marrufu, Outstanding Striker. Christian Pioquinto, Outstanding Defender. Pioquinto, Marrufo, Joel Betancourt and Jose Hernandez, All-District; Pioquinto, Marrufo, All-State. Hernandez, All State Tournament.

Boys basketball – Jamarte Gilliam, Outstanding Defense. Jhalon Finley, Best Free Throw Shooter. C.J. Adams, Most Improved. Dominick Kight, Hustle. Hopkins, C.J. Spencer, All-District. Hopkins, All-State. Spencer, All State Tournament.

Girls basketball – Chloe Scoggins, Tyundra Stewart, Bretado, Madi Miller, Kirchhoff, Jessica Bradford, Asia Munn, Kaylea Carver.

Boys track – Austin Gibbs, Kenneth Luper, Trace Beene, Senior Awards. Kalob Carpenter, Outstanding Jumper. Jordan White, Outstanding Springer. Jamarta Gilliam, Iron Man Award. Carpenter, White, All-State. Carpenter, Joe Lee Goodrum Award.

Girls track – Bradford, Distance Award. Brookelyen Cox, award for performance at local meets and state.

Softball – Madi Miller, MVP. Alyssa Harrison, Offensive MVP. Cox, Anna Kesterson, Defensive MVP. Julianne Futrell, Backrider. Cason Lemons, Olivia Herzog, Breakfast Brigade Hardest Worker. Cox, Harrison, Kesterson, Hannah White, Brittany Hilliard, Futrell, All-Conference. Bailey Dougan, Gabi Dougan, Honorable Mention. Miller, Kaylea Carver, All-State. Carver, All-Star. The Scrapperettes were the runners-up in Class 4A.

Baseball – Jaydon Hostetler, Newcomer. Austin Bowman, Most Improved. Chris Willard, Offensive Player of the Year. Tyler Hanson, Pitcher of the Year. Dalton Smead and Trace Beene, Defensive Players of the Year. Preston Pope, Team Player. Zach Jamison, MVP and Brad Byers Award. Willard, Hanson, Jamison, Bowman, Beene, All-District first team. Pope, Smead, Hostetler, second team. Hunter White, Colin Parnell, Honorable Mention. Hanson, Jamison, All-State. Bowman, Hanson, Jamison, All-State Tournament. Jamison was tournament MVP. Willard, Xtra Innings June 19-20 in Jonesboro. Jamison, All-Star June 19-20 in Conway. The Scrappers won the Class 4A state championship.