All-Star events set at UCA

Athletes from Nashville, Murfreesboro and Dierks will participate in Arkansas All-Star Week activities June 18-23 at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

They will play on the West All-Star teams in their respective sports. The players were all seniors during the recently concluded season.

Kyle Slayton of Nashville will be the head coach for the West in the All-Star baseball game June 20.

Two former Scrappers will play on Slayton’s team, including Zach Jamison and Trace Beene.

Other players who were selected for All-Star teams include the following:

Kaylea Carver, Nashville, softball

Kendall Kirchhoff, Nashville, soccer

Darius Hopkins, Nashville, football

Nicole Dodson, Nashville, cheerleader

Hannah Cox, Murfreesboro, softball

Arianna Leeper, Murfreesboro, basketball

Melanie Kesterson, Dierks, softball

The schedule for the games includes:

June 20 – Softball and baseball

June 21 – Soccer

June 22 – Baseball

June 23 – Football