Tires on the Trail event Friday

Mount Ida Area Chamber of Commerce and local mountain biker Adam Deal will present “Tires on the Trail” Friday, May 26 from 12 – 4 p.m.

The event is in part to the efforts of the newly formed Mount Ida Area Chamber of Commerce’s Trail Tourism Committee. They are working to promote tourism, specifically mountain biking, in the community and abroad.

Their hopes are to create an annual event to coincide with National Biking Month.

The event will be held at Tompkins Bend Recreation Area and Campground located at 15 Tompkins Bend near Mount Ida.

The event will feature bicycle safety and maintenance presentations followed by a short guided bike ride on a section of the Lake Ouachita Vista Trail. Light refreshments will be provided.

This is a free community event open to all members of the public. Participants on the bike ride must provide their own bikes and helmets and sign a liability waiver. All participants must wear a helmet for the duration of the ride.