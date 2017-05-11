Student minister selected for Nashville congregation

Jeff Triplet of Haynesville, La., has been named student minister at First Baptist Church of Nashville. He succeeds Michael Dyar, who accepted a church position in Tulsa last fall.

Triplet, 24, is a native of Emerson, Ark. He graduated from Columbia Christian School in Magnolia in 2011 as co-valedictorian of his class.

He graduated magna cum laude in May 2015 from Central Baptist College in Conway, where he received a bachelor of science degree in Bible with a minor in youth ministry. He was the recipient of the Jesse Thomas Award for outstanding achievement in Christian ministry.

Triplet served as student minister at Calvary Baptist in Morrilton from August 2012 until August 2015. He has been student minister at First Baptist in Haynesville since August 2015 and also directs the children’s ministry there.

Triplet and his wife Deanna have two daughters – Leanna, who will be 3 on June 9; and Hannah, 17 months. They are expecting a third daughter in September.

Triplet spoke during the Sunday morning worship service at First Baptist and met students and parents during a reception that afternoon.

Members attending a special business meeting Sunday night voted unanimously to call him as student minister.

The time of his move from Haynesville to Nashville will be determined.

Triplet’s selection concludes a lengthy effort by the church’s Student Minister Search Committee.

About two dozen applications were submitted for the position.

Triplet will join FBC pastor Kevin Sartin, music minister Don Hall and children’s minister Stephanie Nolte.