Scrappers win district title

ASHDOWN – The Nashville Scrappers won the District 7-4A baseball championship Friday night, April 28, by defeating Arkadelphia 10-0 in the tournament finals at Ashdown.

With the win, the Scrappers secured the top seed from the district going into the Class 4A South Regional this week at Monticello. Nashville will face Warren, the fourth seed from 8-4A, Thursday at 10 a.m. (See tournament schedule.)

The winners of the four opening round games automatically qualify for next week’s state tournament at Lonoke.

The Scrappers defeated Fountain Lake 11-1 and Malvern 7-1 on their way to the district championship.

The tournament began Thursday, April 27. The semifinals and finals were played Friday, April 28, because of inclement weather expected during the weekend. All games were completed before storms moved into the area.

Arkadelphia

Nashville led Arkadelphia 1-0 going into the bottom of the fourth inning. From there, the Scrappers added nine unanswered scores to take the mercy-rule win.

Zach Jamison, Chris Willard and Hunter White scored two runs each in the title game. Trace Beene, Aaron Lott, Ty Brown and JR Middleton added one a piece.

The Scrappers recorded 10 hits against the Badgers, led by Willard with three. Tyler Hanson added two, with one each from Jamison, Beene, Austin Bowman, Dalton Smead and Middleton.

Nashville had eight RBIs against Arkadelphia, led by Willard and Middleton with two each. Jamison, Beene, Hanson and Bowman had one RBI each.

The Scrappers committed no errors, while the Badgers had two.

Preston Pope pitched all five innings, giving up one hit and striking out two Badgers.

Malvern

The Scrappers trailed briefly against Malvern in the semifinals before going on to take a 7-1 win over the Leopards April 28.

Malvern took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third. After that, the Scrappers scored once in the bottom of the third and six times in the fourth to take the win.

Hostetler led the Scrappers with two runs, followed by one each from Jamison, Beene, Hanson, Lott and White.

The Scrappers put up seven RBIs, led by Beene with three. Jamison, Willard, Hanson and Hostetler had one RBI each.

Nashville posted four hits, with one each from Jamison, Beene, Willard and Hostetler.

Jamison pitched the entire seven innings, giving up one run off four hits and recording 10 strikeouts.

Fountain Lake

The Scrappers opened the tournament April 27 by defeating Fountain Lake 11-1 in five innings. Nashville never trailed, leading 1-0 after the first inning and tying the Cobras 1-1 in the bottom of the second. The Scrappers put up three runs in the third and six in the fifth to end the game.

Jamison recorded three runs and three hits on three times at bat. He was the Scrappers’ leading scorer and leading hitter.

Brown scored twice, with one run a piece by Beene, Willard, Bowman, Middleton, Lott and White.

Bowman and Hostetler added two hits each to Jamison’s three, with the other hit coming from Beene.

Nashville had eight RBIs, including three by Bowman, two each by Hanson and Hostetler, and one by Willard.

Hanson pitched five innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out eight Cobra batters.

• • • • • • • • • •

Class 4A South Regional

Thursday, May 4

10 a.m. – (1st 7) Nashville vs (4th 8) Warren

12:30 p.m. – (2nd 8) Monticello vs (3rd 7) Ashdown

3 p.m. – (1st 8) Hamburg vs (4th 7) Malvern

5:30 -p.m. (2nd 7) Arkadelphia vs (3rd 8) Star City

Friday, May 5

12 noon – Semifinal 1

2:30 p.m. – Semifinal 2

Saturday, May 6

12 noon – Consolation game

2:30 p.m. – Championship game

• • • • • • • • • •