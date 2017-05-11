Scrappers earn regional championship; baseball, softball advance to state 4A tournament at Lonoke

MONTICELLO – The Nashville Scrappers won the Class 4A South Regional baseball tournament Monday afternoon at Monticello High School. The Scrappers defeated District 7-4A rival Malvern 9-7.

Across the MHS parking lot from baseball, the Scrapperettes finished second in regional softball, losing to Bauxite 10-5 in the championship game.

Nashville was the only school in the regional with both teams – baseball and softball – playing in the championship game.

The Scrappers and Scrapperettes will advance to this week’s Class 4A state tournament at Lonoke High School. The tournament is scheduled to be played Thursday through Saturday, weather permitting.

Both Nashville teams received byes in the opening round. They are not scheduled to play until the quarterfinals on Friday. The semifinals are to be played Saturday, with state championship games set for next week at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Scrappers down Leopards to win 4A South Regional

By John R. Schirmer

News-Leader staff

MONTICELLO – After falling behind 3-0 in the first inning, the Nashville Scrappers came back and defeated Malvern 9-7 to win the Class 4A South Regional championship Monday afternoon.

Malvern put up three quick scores in the top of the first, but the Scrappers fought back and led 4-3 at the end of the inning.

The Leopards tied the game at 4-4 in the second before the Scrappers went on top 5-4 in the third.

Two runs in the top of the fourth and another in the fifth gave Malvern a 7-5 advantage. From there, Nashville put up three runs in the bottom of the fifth and one in the sixth to seal the win and the regional title.

Austin Bowman was the leading scorer for Nashville with two runs, followed by Zach Jamison, Trace Beene, Tyler Hanson, Austin Chambers, Aaron Lott, Hunter White and Ty Brown with one run each.

Hanson was the leading hitter with three; Jayden Hostetler had two, with one each from Beene, Chris Willard, Bowman, Dalton Smead and Colin Parnell.

Nashville had eight RBIs, with one a piece from Jamison, Beene, Hanson, Hostetler, Lott, Smead, White and Parnell.

Pope pitched 4.2 innings, giving up seven runs and seven hits while striking out six. Hanson finished the game, allowing one hit, no runs and recording three strikeouts.

The Scrappers have a bye Thursday in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament at Lonoke. They are scheduled to play at 10 a.m. Friday, weather permitting.

Monticello

The Scrappers defeated the host Monticello Billies 8-0 Saturday, May 6, in the regional semifinal.

Nashville led 3-0 after the first inning and 5-0 after the second. The Scrappers added another run in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Jamison, Beene and Pope scored two runs each, with Willard and Lott adding one a piece.

The Scrappers had five hits, including one each by Beene, Willard, Hanson, Bowman and Hostetler.

All of Nashville’s scores came off RBIs, led by Willard with three and Hanson with two. Beene, Hostetler and Smead had one each.

Jamison pitched for the Scrappers, giving up six hits and no runs with four strikeouts.

Warren

Nashville opened the regional with a 9-0 victory over Warren.

The scoring started slowly for the Scrappers, who led 2-0 after three innings. They added another run in the fourth before putting up six in the sixth inning.

Beene, Willard and Hanson scored two runs a piece, with one each by White, Chambers and JR Middleton.

Beene recorded three of the Scrappers’ seven hits, followed by Bowman with two and Willard and Smead with one each.

Nashville had eight RBIs, led by Hostetler with three and Willard with two. Beene, Hanson and Bowman had one each.

Hanson pitched six innings, giving up two hits and no runs with five strikeouts.

Pope pitched the seventh, with no hits or runs and one strikeout.

Scrapperettes fall to Bauxite in finals of regional tourney

By John R. Schirmer

News-Leader staff

MONTICELLO – For the first 3 1/2 innings, the Nashville Scrapperettes played Bauxite close in the championship game of the Class 4A South Regional Monday afternoon. The Lady Miners were on top 2-1 before a series of Scrapperette errors allowed the contest to slip away. Bauxite won the regional title 10-5 and earned the top seed going into this week’s Class 4A state tournament at Lonoke.

The Scrapperettes had five runs on five hits, including two home runs. But six Nashville errors put the game away for the Lady Miners.

Bauxite took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Nashville pulled to within one in the top of the fourth. From there, Bauxite outscored Nashville 8-5 the rest of the way. The Lady Miners had 10 runs and 16 hits with one error.

Madi Miller opened the scoring for Nashville with a home run in the top of the fourth. The Scrapperettes’ other home run came from Brookelyen Cox.

Other Nashville scores came from Julianne Futrell, Hannah White and Anna Kesterson.

Hits came from Futrell, Cox, MIller, Kesterson and Olivia Herzog.

All five Nashvile scores came off RBIs, led by Cox with three. Miller and Herzog had one each.

Kesterson pitched four innings, giving up 10 hits and five runs with no strikeouts. Brittany Hilliard pitched the rest of the game, yielding six hits and five runs with no strikeouts.

As the runner-up from the South Regional, the Scrapperettes drew a first-round bye going into the state tournament. They will play at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals, weather permitting.

Mena

Nashville defeated Mena 6-0 May 6 in the regional semifinals. The win was the Scrapperettes’ third of the season over the Ladycats.

Nashville led 2-0 after the first inning, put up another score in the second and three in the fifth.

Cox scored twice for the Scrapperettes, followed by one run each from Kaylea Carver, Futrell, Alyssa Harrison and Kesterson. Carver and Harrison recorded home runs against Mena.

Nashville had eight hits, led by Harrison with three and Cox with two. Carver, White and Hilliard added one each.

Five Nashville scores came off RBIs, including three from Harrison and one each from Carver and Cox.

Miller pitched the entire game, giving up two hits and no runs with six strikeouts.

DeWitt

The Scrapperettes opened the tournament with a 13-0 mercy-rule victory over DeWitt May 5.

Nashville scored three times in the first, four in the second and six in the fourth inning.

Leading scorers included Carver, Futrell, Cox, Miller, Bailey Dougan and Harrison with two each and Hilliard with one.

The Scrapperettes posted 16 hits, led by Futrell and Harrison with three each. Carver, Cox and Dougan added two a piece, with one each by Miller, White, Kesterson and Hilliard.

Dougan scored a home run.

Miller pitched the five-inning game, allowing two hits and no runs with four strikeouts.

