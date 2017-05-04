Scrapperettes runners-up in 7-4A

MENA – The Nashville Scrapperettes finished as runners-up in the District 7-4A softball tournament Friday, April 28.

They defeated Fountain Lake 15-0 and Malvern 4-0 before losing to Bauxite 8-2 in the championship game.

The district tournament was played in two days instead of three because of the threat of severe weather during the weekend. The opening round was April 27, with the semifinals and finals the next day.

The Scrapperettes will enter this week’s Class 4A South Regional at Monticello as the two seed from 7-4A. They will play DeWitt, the three seed from 8-4A, Thursday at 5:30 p.m. (See tournament schedule.)

The four winners of the opening round games will advance to next week’s state tourney at Lonoke.

Bauxite

The Scrapperettes and Bauxite played to a 0-0 tie after two innings before the Lady Miners went on top 2-0 in the top of the third. They added two runs in the fifth and four in the sixth. Nashville’s only scores came in the bottom of the second.

The Scrapperettes posted five hits in the game, while Bauxite had 13.

Nashville’s scores came on a home run by Brookelyen Cox and a run by Julianne Futrell.

Scrapperette hits included one each by Futrell, Cox, Alyssa Harrison, Hannah White and Bailey Dougan.

Cox had two RBIs for Nashville.

Anna Kesterson pitched six innings, giving up 13 hits and eight runs while striking out two Lady Miners. Brittany Hilliard pitched the last inning, with no hits, runs or strikeouts.

Malvern

Nashville and Malvern were scoreless through three and a half innings before the Scrapperettes scored twice in the fourth and twice in the sixth on their way to a 4-0 win.

Nashville runs came from Futrell, Cox, Madi Miller and Harrison.

The Scrapperettes had eight hits, led by Cox and Miller with two each. Futrell, Harrison, White and Hilliard had one a piece.

Nashville posted four RBIs, including two by White and one each by Miller and Harrison.

Miller pitched seven innings, giving up four hits and no runs while striking out five Lady Leopards.

Fountain Lake

The Scrapperettes opened the tournament April 27 with a 15-0 win over Fountain Lake in a four-inning game called by the run rule.

Nashville scored three runs in the first, four in the second, three in the third and five in the fourth to earn the win.

Kesterson pitched a perfect game, allowing no hits and no runs while striking out four batters.

Kaylea Carver, Futrell, Cox, Dougan and Kesterson scored two runs each for the Scrapperettes. Miller, Kacey Hinds, White, Hilliard and Olivia Herzog added one each.

The Scrapperettes had 14 hits, led by Carver with three. Futrell, Cox, Harrison and White added two each, with one a piece by Miller, Dougan and Kesterson.

Nashville recorded 14 RBIs, including four by Carver, three by Harrison, two by Cox and one each by Futrell, Dougan and Kesterson.

• • • • • • • • • •

Class 4A South Regional

Thursday, May 4

10 a.m. – (1st 7) Bauxite vs (4th 8) Star City

12:30 p.m. – (2nd 8) Crossett vs (3rd 7) Malvern

3 p.m. – (1st 8) Monticello vs (4th 7) Mena

5:30 – (2nd 7) Nashville vs (3rd 8) DeWitt

Friday, May 5

12 noon – Semifinal 1

2:30 p.m. – Semifinal 2

Saturday, May 6

12 noon – Consolation game

2:30 p.m. – Championship game

• • • • • • • • • •