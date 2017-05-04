Rattlers enter regional play Thursday; Lady Rattlers start tourney Thursday

After defeating Cutter Morning Star 15-0 in the first round of the 7-AA conference tournament, the Murfreesboro Rattlers would end up claiming third place for a berth in the regional playoffs.

In the second round, Murfreesboro would lose to Magnet Cove by a 14-8 margin.

J.C. Motley and Dalton Cherry would each drive in a pair of runs for the Rattlers, who scored all eight of their runs in the third inning.

Motley would also score twice and add a stolen base. Ryan Roberts had a hit, a run scored and two stolen bases for the Rattlers. Jack Stuard drove in a run, scored one and had a stolen base.

Roberts would pitch for 5 2/3 innings, striking out eight and walking three in allowing 5 runs, two of which were earned.

Over the next 1 1/3 inning, Murfreesboro relievers would allow eight walks, three hits and 9 runs.

The loss moved the Rattlers into the third place game against Mountain Pine, who they dispatched with efficiency in building a lead of 11-0 through four innings.

Motley would have a triple, drive in two, score twice, walk twice and steal two bases on the game. Stuard had two hits, including a triple, driving in three and scoring once. Roberts scored a run and had two RBIs, while both Brody Hignight and Tyler Cox had a pair of hits each and both scored twice.

Cherry, who scored twice and drove in a run with a double and two walks, also pitched the complete game for Murfreesboro. In five innings of work he walked a single batter and struck out seven.

With the win the Rattlers moved to 14-13 on the season and will next face Camden Harmony Grove Thursday in the first round of regional play at Magnet Cove. The winner of that game will move on to play either Poyen or Rison in the quarterfinals.

• • • • • • • • • •

The Murfreesboro Lady Rattlers extended their season by winning two games and capturing third place in the 7-AA West conference tournament.

In the opening round Murfreesboro cruised to a 15-0 win over Cutter Morning Star, in which the Lady Rattlers collected 13 hits in 23 at-bats.

Several batters starred for Murfreesboro, including leadoff batter Loran Wilcher, who went 3-3 with a run and an RBI. Hannah Kuykendall would go 3/4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Ande Terrell drove in three runs and scored twice on three hits and a hit-by-pitch. Katlyne Smith also drove in three and scored twice with a double and a triple in her 2/3 performance.

The Lady Rattlers were also active on the base paths, recording nine stolen bases including three each by Wilcher and Terrell.

Jarah Cox pitched well for Murfreesboro, giving a lone hit to Cutter Morning Star while striking out eight and walking three. The win moved the Lady Rattlers into the semi-finals of the tournament, where they would lose a heartbreaker to Poyen 9-8.

Through the first three innings Poyen would build a 5-0 lead, before Murfreesboro would score three in the top of the fourth.

Trailing 6-3 in the top of the sixth inning, Murfreesboro rallied for five runs to take the lead. However, that lead would not last, as Poyen would score three runs in the bottom of the seventh to end the game.

Wilcher, Hannah Cox and Smith each drove in a pair of runs for the Lady Rattlers. H. Cox would add a triple for Murfreesboro, which proved to be their only extra base hit.

Poyen was able to capitalize on the bases, notching two doubles, a triple and two home runs.

Cox recorded five strikeouts and allowed eight walks in the game from the mound.

Her and the Lady Rattler defense was able to bend but not break, ultimately stranding 11 Poyen runners on base.

The loss sent Murfreesboro into the consolation game, where they matched up against Magnet Cove for third place.

The two teams ended the first inning tied at three, and Murfreesboro held a 6-5 lead after the second inning.

Entering the bottom of the sixth inning, Magnet Cove had augmented their lead to 8-6 before the Lady Rattlers would tally three runs to provide the winning margin.

Kuykendall would drive in three runs and score twice on three hits than included a pair of doubles. Terrell drove in two with a double and J. Cox drove in one and score three times with a triple in the game.

Hannah Cox would start the game for the Lady Rattlers on the mound, striking out three and walking five in two innings of work. J. Cox would come on in relief, allowing Magnet Cove only four hits in five innings, while striking out one and walking seven.

The third place finish sends the Lady Rattlers into regionals with a 19-11 record overall. They will face Parker’s Chapel, the number two seed of 8-2A, at Magnet Cove on Thursday. Should Murfreesboro win that game, they would then face the Magnet Cove-Rison winner in the semi-finals, and be guaranteed a berth in the state playoff tournament.