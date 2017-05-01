Pike County announces Farm Family of the Year

Pike County Extension Service Staff Chair Terrell Davis announced Monday that Chad and Kay Stewart of Kirby have been named the 2017 Pike County Farm Family of the Year.

The Stewarts own and operate 210 acres split between farms in Kirby and Amity with their sons, Luke, 22, and Bo, 17. They have operated commercial broiler houses for 23 years and a logging business for 24 years. They began the logging business with four mules and a chainsaw. Today, they operate a modern operation including de-limbers, loaders, a cutting machine and two log trucks.

They expanded their farm by purchasing 187 acres in Amity. The family rebuilt most of the fencing on the land and began their cattle operation. Currently, they have a 60-head cow/calf operation.