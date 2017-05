Nashville’s annual Peach Blossom Festival will be “The First Saturday in May,” May 6.

Vendors will line Main Street, and events begin at 9 a.m.

There will be exhibits of antique tractors, hotrods and antique cars and trucks. There will be live music, children’s activities, and a wide variety of foods for sale.

For more information contact the Nashville Chamber of Commerce, 845-1262.