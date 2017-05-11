Obituary: Martin John Sommerkorn; Pencil Bluff

Martin John Sommerkorn, age 85, of Pencil Bluff passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Born on May 3, 1932, the son of the late Ferdinand Sommerkorn and the late Margaret Arnold Sommerkorn. Martin was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Joanne Alice Carter. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ferdinand Fred Sommerkorn, sister, Anna Mae Donahue, and sister, Ruth Stitzer.
Martin lived in New Jersey until joining the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. While stationed in Denver, Colorado, he met his bride, Joanne. After serving in the military he returned with Joanne back to New Jersey where they raised their children until moving to Oden in 1971.
Among his many talents, Martin was a star baseball pitcher at Clifford J Scott High School in East Orange, New Jersey. He was scouted by the New York Yankees for tryouts and declined their offer, opting to join the Air Force. Over the years, he learned carpentry, using those skills to build 7 family homes. Martin found much joy in fishing throughout his lifetime. Hardly a day would pass during his later years that he would not be found somewhere out fishing. Not to be forgotten were Martins’ creative imagination and his stories. Who will ever forget those stories!
Martin had a great love for his Lord and Saviour, and his family. He was a member of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church.
Martin is survived by his 5 children, Laura Ashcraft and husband Charles of Ozark, Missouri, Cathy Breitenbach and husband Dave of Oden, Ruth Stovall and husband Gary of Oden, Gail Bradley and husband Gary of Russellville and son Martin (MJ) Sommerkorn and wife Tisha of Oden. Martin was “Grandpa” to 17 grandchildren and 17 great- grandchildren. All were loved and left with lifetime memories.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, May 10, 2017, in the Pencil Bluff Cemetery with Bro. Eugene Donahue, Jr. and Bro. Arlie Francis officiating.
Visitation will be held Tuesday evening, 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Missionary Fund, 101 Hogjaw Road, Oden, Arkansas, 71961.
