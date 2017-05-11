Obituary: Martin John Sommerkorn; Pencil Bluff

Martin John Sommerkorn, age 85, of Pencil Bluff passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

Born on May 3, 1932, the son of the late Ferdinand Sommerkorn and the late Margaret Arnold Sommerkorn. Martin was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Joanne Alice Carter. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ferdinand Fred Sommerkorn, sister, Anna Mae Donahue, and sister, Ruth Stitzer.

Martin lived in New Jersey until joining the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. While stationed in Denver, Colorado, he met his bride, Joanne. After serving in the military he returned with Joanne back to New Jersey where they raised their children until moving to Oden in 1971.

Among his many talents, Martin was a star baseball pitcher at Clifford J Scott High School in East Orange, New Jersey. He was scouted by the New York Yankees for tryouts and declined their offer, opting to join the Air Force. Over the years, he learned carpentry, using those skills to build 7 family homes. Martin found much joy in fishing throughout his lifetime. Hardly a day would pass during his later years that he would not be found somewhere out fishing. Not to be forgotten were Martins’ creative imagination and his stories. Who will ever forget those stories!