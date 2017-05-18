Obituary: Linda G. Allen; Mount Ida

Linda G. Allen, age 76, of Mount Ida, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

She was born on September 27, 1940 in Little Rock, the daughter of H. H. “Jack” Gardner and Thelma Merritt Gardner. On October 24, 1958, she was married to Bobby Allen, her husband of 50 years. He preceded her in death on April 10, 2009.

Raised in Glenwood from the age of two, she made her home in Mount Ida with her husband, Bobby, where she retired from the Mount Ida Public School system while working at the Allen Insurance Agency. She was a member of the Mount Ida Church of Christ. Linda enjoyed quilting, rug hooking and being with family.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Penny and Bob Fidler of Lino Lakes, Minnesota and Jill and Jimmy Burton of Hot Springs; three grandchildren, Max Fidler, Grace Fidler and Kristen Burton; her twin sister and life-long best friend, Sandra Boley and her husband, James, of Glenwood; her brother, Jack Gardner and his wife, Linda, of Glenwood; her nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 13, 2017, in the Mount Ida Church of Christ with John Hall officiating.

Visitation will be Friday, May 12, 2017, 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood.

Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

In lieu of owers, memorials may be made to the Mount Ida Church of Christ, PO Box 937, Mount Ida, Arkansas 71957.

