Obituary: Kate Scott Qualls; Hot Springs

Kate Scott Qualls, 94, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, passed away May 6, 2017. She was born April 16, 1923, in Mt. Ida, Arkansas, to Willie Herman and Ora (Rayburn) Scott.
Kate was predeceased by her parents, four brothers, and adoring husband of 68 years, Oval Qualls.
Survivors include son, Larry Scott Qualls (Vickie); daughter, Karen Qualls; grandchildren, Jennifer Dimsey (Roy), Sasha Edds (Sean); great-grandchildren, Jacob and Megan Dimsey, Sydney Edds; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Caruth-Hale Funeral Home. A celebration of Kate’s life will be 11:00 a.m. Friday at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock.
Pallbearers include Sean Edds, Bill Weston, Ryan Weston, Chris Crary, Rocky White, Donnie Qualls, and Bob Golden.
Honorary pallbearers are Roy Dimsey, Jacob Dimsey, Wayne Guerrini, Brett Weston, Carl Edds, J.R. Alexander, Russell Kelley, and Ronnie Kelley.
Special thank you to Chris and Aundrea Crary, J.R. and Alene Alexander, Bill and Sheila Weston, Jewel Larue, Sherry Scott, Russell Kelley, Brookfield Memory Care Unit Staff, Montgomery County Nursing Home Staff, AR Hospice and Caruth-Hale Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
“How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”
Guests may register at www.caruth-hale.com.