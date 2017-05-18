Obituary: Kate Scott Qualls; Hot Springs

Kate Scott Qualls, 94, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, passed away May 6, 2017. She was born April 16, 1923, in Mt. Ida, Arkansas, to Willie Herman and Ora (Rayburn) Scott.

Kate was predeceased by her parents, four brothers, and adoring husband of 68 years, Oval Qualls.

Survivors include son, Larry Scott Qualls (Vickie); daughter, Karen Qualls; grandchildren, Jennifer Dimsey (Roy), Sasha Edds (Sean); great-grandchildren, Jacob and Megan Dimsey, Sydney Edds; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Caruth-Hale Funeral Home. A celebration of Kate’s life will be 11:00 a.m. Friday at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock.