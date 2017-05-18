Obituary: Duane Rowland; Glenwood

Duane Rowland, age 74, of Glenwood, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2017.

He was born on April 9, 1943 in Marietta, Oklahoma, the son of J. T. Rowland and Ruby Youngblood Rowland. On April 25, 1969, he was married to Mabellee Caldwell. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Jeffrey David Rowland; his granddaughter, Peyton Gail Rowland; his great-grandson, Ryder Archer; and his sister, Margaret Holley.

He was retired from Bean Lumber Company and a member of the Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church. Duane enjoyed taking care of his chickens, feeding the hummingbirds, and especially, playing with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Mabellee Rowland of Glenwood; seven children and their spouses, Shawn and Ginger Rowland, and Wanda and Jimmy Jones, all of Glenwood; Debbie and Stevie Lambert of Amity, Stacey and Troy Hamner of Caddo Gap, Bruce and Joy Rowland of Arkadelphia, Teresa and Tony Speers, and Tonya Bryant, all of Jessieville; twelve grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; six siblings, Helen Finney of Kirby, Martha Jones of Mount Ida, Sherry Milholen of Dover, Jimmy Rowland, Joy Welch and Linda Saffell, all of Glenwood; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, May 12, 2017, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood, with Bro. Jim Ivy officiating.

Visitation will be Thursday, 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Nelson Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Dodge Archer, Jace Archer, Dustin Owens, Mason Rowland, Matthew Rowland, Wyatt Rowland and Austin Tweedle.

Honorary pallbearers will be Patricia Ledbetter, LaDane Carmack, Russell Young and the nurses and staff of Montgomery County Nursing Home.

