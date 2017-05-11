Obituary: Debra Knebel; Hot Springs

Debra Knebel, age 53 of Hot Springs, AR, passed away May 3, 2017 at National Park Medical Center. She was born November 27, 1963 to the late James Neilson and Dorothy Howard. Debra is preceded in death by her parents, James Neilson and Dorothy Howard, husband, Russell Knebel, daughter Katherine Knebel and son, Christopher Knebel.

She is survived by son, William Knebel (Heather), daughter, Shanna Warf (Cameron), grandchildren, Austin Knebel, Jewel Knebel, Alex Porter, Olivia Knebel, and Prudence Knebel.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 10, 2017 10-12 at Thornton Funeral Home in Mount Ida, AR. Graveside service will follow at Blish Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. with Brother Noah Saveall officiating. Arrangements were made under the direction of Thornton Funeral Home of Mount Ida, AR.

