NHS graduation set Sunday

By John R. Schirmer

News-Leader staff

Graduation ceremonies for the Nashville High School Class of 2017 will be held Sunday, May 21, at 2 p.m. in Scrapper Arena. Doors will open at 1 p.m.

The program will include salutatory and valedictory addresses, faculty charge to graduates and presentation of diplomas.

The class is expected to include about 30 honor graduates, possibly the largest number in school history. Class rankings were being determined earlier this week after senior final exams last Thursday and Friday.

Honor graduates will be recognized at the Rafe Goodlett Honor Graduate Banquet Thursday, May 18, at 6 p.m. in the NHS cafeteria.

The valedictorian and salutatorian will be announced at that time.

Graduation rehearsal and class pictures are scheduled for today (May 17) at 1 p.m. in Scrapper Arena.

Members of the senior class include the following:

Kirby Bishop Adcock, Jimmy Frank Avery, Justin Taylor Bean, Austin Trace Beene, Michael Troy Bevill, Dalton Douglas Billings, Kennedy Brea Blue, John Austin Bowman, Pedro Bustos Brown Jr., Stephen Tyler Brown, Maricela Kay Bustos, Marisol Bustos, Brittany Nicolle Byers, Esmeralda Ruby Camacho, Martin Capetillo Jr., Kaylea Brooke Carver, Savanah Brooke Carver, Karter Matthew Castleberry, Austin Drake Chambers, Geraldine Farrar Childs, Samuel Brian Cogburn, Lot Kaleb Collier, Shaunteka tiawan Coulter, Alyssa Nicole Cox, Sally Kate Crawford, Devin Taylor Culp, Nicole Michele Dodson.

Bailey Anne Dougan, Carrington Gabrielle Dougan, Courtly Britt Dougan, Taylor Austin Ericksen, Jason Blaine Erwin, Emily Elizabeth Evans, Reed Woodward Fanning, Abbey Nicole Fatherree, Allyn Bristol Florini, Ricky Dale Fry, Ronnie Gainey Jr., Patricia Madison Gandy, Chance Lee Garcia, Teresa Markade Gastelum, Austin George Gibbs, Garrett Tate Gordon, Talyn Amore Gordon, Kelsey Lynn Grace, Adan Gracia, Morgan Lee Gray, Jessica Elizabeth Green, Triston Mace Green, Antonio Demarcus Haney, Asia Nashae Harris, Autumn Lanise Harris, Alyssa Beth Harrison, Victor Glenn Hartness Jr., Angel Hernandez.

Brency Yulisa Torres Hernandez, Jose Alberto Hernandez, Chelsey Lea Hile, Kayliegh Daniell Hill, Legacy Nicole Hillery, Brittany Nicole Hilliard, Kacey Ann Hinds, Alexis Holder, Jarvis Jamal Holmes, Darius Deshun Hopkins, Audra Noelle Hughes, Zachary Lane Jamison, Anna Catherine Kesterson, Kendall Lea Belle Kirchhoff, Ella Mae Lamb, Trevon Lee, Sadie Elysse Leeper, Erica Nicole Linville, Oscar Uriel Luna, Kenneth Michael Luper, Ethan Armando-Zachary Mack, Charles Dewayne Markcum, Steven Marrufo, Robin Lynn McBride, Emily Kaitlyn McCauley, Marquell Kenyone McFalls.

Mercedes Anee Medina, Leaoriea Diana Miller, Jamar Anthony Moore, Gabriel James Moorer, McKenzie Kay Morphew, Deonte Deshaun Morris, Zachary Alexander Morrow, Asia Ja’nea Munn, Kerri Ann Murphy, Matthew Robert Nannemann, Patsi Adilen Neri, Simuael Tyresse Newton, Brooklyn Cheyenne Nolen, Heaven Lei’Ann Oller, Luis Gerado Ortiz, Colin Maxwell Parnell, Eliseo Zackary Perez, Daniel Pioquinto, Preston Robert Pope, Bridgett Puente, Allison Claire Reeder, Triston James Rhodes, Breanna Lee Roberts, Casey Dwayne Roberts, Kaylyn Ann Roberts, Veronica Rodriguez, James Michael Ruffaner, Kelby Nicole Schooley.

Chloe Alejandra Scoggins, Jasmin Marie Scott, Royce Duncan Scott, Christian Fernando Sepulveda, Mikayla Diane Sharp, Dorian Zane Singer, Destiny Sitzes, Dalton Lee Smead, Ashleigh Dawn Smith, Christopher Anthony Spencer Jr., Tyundra Nycole Stewart, Jordan Ronald Summers-Mallory, Grace Elizabeth Talley, Peyton Rheanne Tarno, W.E. Layne Thompson, Jeff Tyrese Turney Jr., Rony Alexander Valladares, Kaitlyn Wakley, Chantramell Layniqua Walker, Jacore O’Brien Walker, Christina Michelle Watts, Gage Russell Webb, Lauren Hannah White, WIlliam Hunter White, Natisha Lanee Williams, Abigail Grace Witherspoon, Cieria Dawn Wynn.

• • • • • • • •

The NHS scholarship presentation program was help April 25.