Nashville takes third in District 7-4A meet

ASHDOWN – The Nashville Scrappers and Scrapperettes finished third at the District 7-4A track meet April 25 at Ashdown. Athletes from both teams qualified for the Class 4A state meet that was held Tuesday at Paragould. Results will be included in next week’s News-Leader.

Scrapperettes

Joe T. Robinson won the girls division with 175.50 points. Ashdown was second with 109, narrowly defeating Nashville with 104. Arkadelphia was fourth with 83.50, followed by Bauxite, Mena, Fountain Lake and Malvern.

Top eight results for the Scrapperettes include the following:

High jump – 2. Maurelys Wade, 4-08

Long jump – 1. Brookelyen Cox, 16-04.75

Shot put – 3. Cox, 32-08

Discus – 8. Sadie Staggs, 81-06

Pole vault – 3. Adalyn Dunn, 7-06

100-m dash – 2. Cox, 13.38, 5. Dakota Smith, 13.73

1600-m run – 4. Jessica Bradford, 6:35.09

4 x 100-m relay 3. Cox, Smith, Chloe Graham, Wade, 53.95

400-m dash – 1. Smith, 63.59; 6. Dunn, 68.13

300-m hurdles – 1. Wade, 62.63

200-m dash – 3. Cox, 27.68; 4. Smith, 28.05

3200-m run – 2. Bradford, 14:42.81

4 x 400-m relay – 2. Dunn, Haley Perez, Noemi Soto, Wade, 4:28.60

Cox won high-point honors with 36.

Scrappers

Ashdown won the boys division with 136 points, followed by Mena with 132.50. The Scrappers were third with 120; Fountain Lake was fourth with 92. Joe T. Robinson was fifth, followed by Malvern, Bauxite and Arkadelphia.

Top eight results for the Scrappers include:

High jump – 5. Jake Moorer, 5-06

Triple jump – 6. Devonte Witherspoon, 40-10

Shot put – 6. Kendrick Holcomb, 40-00

Discus – 5. Savion Coburn, 113-09

Pole vault – 1. Kalob Carpenter, 12-06; 2. Trace Beene, 11-06; 7. Austin Gibbs, 9-0

4 x 800-m relay – 3. Levester Gillard, Nathen Romero, Isiah Smith and Devon Risinger, 9:22.05

110-m hurdles – 1. Jordan White, 16.37; 4. Ty Coulter, 17.68

4 x 200-m relay – 1. Carmillias Morrison, Carpenter, Beene, Jakobe Jefferson, 1:37.91

1600-m run – 8. Joel Betancourt, 5:36.50

4 x 100-m relay – 3. White, Carpenter, Beene, Jefferson, 45.64

400-m dash – 3. Jamarte Gilliam, 53.96; 7. Kenneth Luper, 55.38; 8. Da’Million Henderson, 55.89

300-m hurdles – 1. White, 40.89; 3. Coulter, 42.39

800-m run – 5. Gillard, 2:17.02

200-m dash – 7. Carpenter, 24.62

3200-m run – 6. Romero, 12:32.01

4 x 400-m relay – 1. Gilliam, Beene, Luper, White, 3:36.90