MS Hornets win regional meet; MS Lady Hornets earn second-place trophy

The Mineral Springs Senior High Hornet Track team finished way ahead of the pack, last week, to win the 1A-7 West Senior Regional Track Meet held at Mineral Springs. The Hornets topped the field with 260 points followed by Mount Ida with 185, Acorn with 140, Umpire with 30 and Dierks with 7 points.

The MS Lady Hornets also had a strong showing at the meet, finishing second with 202.50 points behind Acorn with 248 points. Mount Ida finished third with 82, Dierks with 16.50 and Umpire with 15 points.

The following is how the MS Hornets tallied their 260 points:

100-Meter Dash – Cameron Lee, second; Ladarius Hicks, third; DeShawn Compton, seventh

200-Meter Dash – Cameron Lee, second; Ladarius Hicks, third; William Dixon, seventh; DeShawn Compton, 10th

400-Meter Dash – Fred Robinson, third; Cameron Lee, fourth; Ladarius Hicks, seventh; Tralyn Thomas, eighth

800-Meter Run – Josh Jackson, first; Braden Williams, second; Chase Murphy, 11th

1600-Meter Run – Dillon Blount, third; Estabon Bravo, ninth; Jadyn Williams, 10th; Bubba Booth, 11th

3200-Meter Run – Dillon Blount, fifth; A. Yemser, sixth; Bubba Booth, eighth

110-Meter Hurdles – Kevonte Esters, first; Devon Swopes, second; Tajhi Beal, third; Jev. Gray, fifth

300-Meter Hurdles – Kevonte Esters, first; Devin Greenlee, second; Devon Swopes, third; Jadyn Williams, seventh

4×100 Meter Relay – Team of Ladarius Hicks, Octavion Ceasar, Cameron Walker, DeShawn Compton, first

4×400 Meter Relay – Team of Kevonte Esters, Cameron Lee, Braden Williams, Devon Swopes, first

4×800 Meter Relay – Team of Jadyn Williams, Josh Jackson, Braden Williams, Estabon Bravo, third

High Jump – Peyton Haddon, first; Kevonte Esters, second; Devon Swopes, third; Ladarius Hicks, fifth

Long Jump – Cameron Lee, first; Ladarius Hicks, third; Octavion Ceasar, fourth; Kevonte Esters, 10th

Triple Jump – Ladarius Hicks, first; Devon Swopes, second; Cameron Walker, third, Braden Williams, fourth

Shot Put – Rickey Walker, second; DeShawn Compton, fifth; Cameron Perkins, sixth

Discus – Jackson Turley, second; Peyton Haddan, seventh; Cameron Perkins, eighth; Clayton Spigner, ninth

The following is how the MS Lady Hornets earned their 202.50 points:

100-Meter Dash – Deasia Scott, second; Asia Dudley, third; Latavia Cherry, fourth; Cydney Herberts, seventh

200-Meter Dash – Asia Dudley, second; Deasia Scott, fourth

400-Meter Dash – Chiree Newton, first; Mikayla Smith, fifth;

100-Meter Hurdles – Deasia Scott, first; Asia Dudley, second; Mikayla Smith, fifth

300-Meter Hurdles – Asia Dudley, first

4×100 Meter Relay – Team of Cydney Herberts, Mikayla Smith, Princess Thomas, Latavia Cherry, second

4×400 Meter Relay – Mikayla Smith, Charity Lewis, Latavia Cherry, Chiree Newton, second

High Jump – Asia Dudley, first; Chiree Newton, fifth; Cydney Herberts, seventh

Pole Vault – Deasia Scott, third

Long Jump – Asia Dudley, first; Deasia Scott, second; Chiree Newton, third; Mikayla Smith, fourth

Triple Jump – Deasia Scott, first; Chiree Newton, second; Mikayla Smith, third; Cydney Herberts, fourth

Shot Put – Latavia Cherry, first; Aaliyah Gilliam, third; Cydney Herberts, ninth; Charity Lewis, 11th

Discus – Latavia Cherry, second; Aaliyah Gilliam, seventh; Charity Lewis, eighth; Nyisha Cheatham, ninth