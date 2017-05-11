Move to former bank set to occur for Mineral Springs police

The Mineral Springs police department is nearly ready to operate out of new quarters in the Diamond Bank building.

Mayor Bobby Tullis told the city council Monday night that the move should be made by mid-week. The office already has telephone and internet service, he said.

Council member James Jeanes moved that the annual stipend funds from the bank go into a special account to save up for future rolling equipment purchases. Council members unanimously approved the motion.

MS citizen Janice Esters was recognized with the town’s Good Neighbor Award which is given monthly. She is the third citizen to be so recognized. The certificate and flowers were presented by Alderman Jeanes who represents Ward 1 where Esters lives.

Present for Monday’s regular meeting for May were Aldermen Jeanes, Steve Dixon, Charles Deloney and Vera Marks. Also, Mayor Tullis and City Clerk-Treasurer April Nail.