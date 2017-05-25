Mount Ida Superintendent resigns

The Mount Ida School District Board of Directors accepted the resignation of school superintendent Hal Landrith during a special called board meeting Thursday, May 25.

The Board of Directors called the meeting to order at 6 p.m. and immediately entered into executive session which lasted an hour and 18 minutes. Upon their return to open session they voted unanimously to accept Landrith’s resignation.

His resignation will be effective June 30.

No reasons were given for his resignation. Landrith also declined to comment after the conclusion of the meeting.

Editor’s note: Originally the article stated Landrith’s resignation would be effective June 3. His resignation will take affect June 30.