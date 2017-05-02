McRae picked as Rattler head coach from 21 applicants

The South Pike County School Board voted Tuesday night to hire Marc McRae as the new head football coach and athletic director.

McRae, 26, was approved by an unanimous vote and was chosen over current Rattler coach Steve Martin; Jonathan Bates, currently defensive coordinator at Paris High School; and Matthew Gonzalez, currently defensive coordinator at Watson Chapel High School, who were all finalists for the job.

McRae replaces Jeff Jones, who resigns last month.

McRae is a 2008 graduate of Murfreesboro High School. He is currently the head baseball coach and is also assistant football coach and the team’s offensive coordinator. McRae was hired by the Gurdon School District after graduating from Hendrix University. He served as head baseball coach for the Go-Devils and was assistant football coach and co-offensive coordinator.

In addition to McRae, Martin, Gonzalez and Bates there were 17 other applicants, including (last known place of employment listed):

Cody Alexander, Pea Ridge

Jondavid Amerson, Sheridan

Rodney Bagley, Calvary Baptist in Carthage, Texas

Jason Burns, Mineral Springs

Clinton Davis, Crossett

Tyler Dorton, Lincoln

Robert Henderson, Virginia Military Institute

Dayton Kitchens, Belair Middle School in Pine Bluff

Jerry Malone, Beckville, Texas

Jason McClendon, Northland Christian in Houston, Texas

Steven Moore, Lakeview in Capti, La.

Bruce Munden, Haleyville, Okla.

Todd Scott, Camden

Brian Strickland, Smackover

Gregg Tibbitt, Mena

Lance Wall, Mt. Juliet, Tennessee

Drew Webster, James Bowie High, Omaha, Texas