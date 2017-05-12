Indians claim 2A State Track Title

CONWAY – Matthew Standridge set a new 2A State Meet record in the pole vault and the Caddo Hills Indians scored 23 points in the event on their way to their first 2A State Outdoor Track Title under Coach John Ellis. The team started the season with a 2A State Title in the Indoor Meet, setting the tone for the season. The Indians scored 69 points in the meet, just five points better than Lafayette County who finished second with 64 points. Christian Duggan was busy during the early events. He kicked off the day with a 10th place finish in the triple jump with a jump of 39 feet 11 inches. He did much better in the throwing events, finishing second in the shot put (44-07.75) and first in the discus (125-06). Josh Qualls was the first to score for the Indians, finishing third in the high jump with a jump of six feet. Mount Ida scored a full one third of their points in the pole vault event with Matthew Standridge, Chandler West and Simon Whisenhunt finishing 1st, 2nd, and 4th respectively. Standridge set a new 2A State Meet record with a vault of 15 feet 2 inches and held the 2A and 1A State Pole Vault Records for a couple hours before Rhett Nelson of Trinity Christian School broke the 1A record with a vault of 15-4. West vaulted 12 feet for second place and Whisenhunt vaulted 11 feet for fourth place. Christian Duggan figured heavily in Caddo Hills’ presence in the hurdle races. He qualified third in the 110m hurdles (:16.39) and finished third in the finals (:16.33). Duggan finished second in the 300m hurdles with a time of :43.38. Teammate Slylor Hatton finished eighth with a time of :47.30. Jordan Foster and David Gonzalez represented the Caddo Hills Indians in the distance races. The pair competed in the 1600m run and the 3200m run. In the 1600m run Foster finished seventh (4:59.14) and Gonzalez finished ninth (5:09.28). In the 3200m run Gonzalez finished sixth (11:09.14) and Foster finished ninth (11:31.50).Foster finished seventh in the 800m run (2:14.35). The state title was in question right down to the final event in the 4x400m relay. Lafayette County ran in the first heat and looked to have a chance at claiming the title, but a disqualification on a hand off guaranteed the Indian victory. Caddo Hills ran in the second heat, finishing ninth overall with a time of 3:54.49. Kayla Torbett led the Lady Indians with her fourth consecutive title in the pole vault. She coasted in for the win with a vault of 10 feet 6 inches. She has also won three indoor state pole vault titles, totaling her state wins at seven. Samantha Workman finished second in the 400m dash (1:05.28) and Lilli Hunt finished ninth in the 1600m run (6:40.73).