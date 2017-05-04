Husqvarna to build Nashville warehouse adjacent to local plant

Husqvarna Group, a global manufacturer of outdoor power equipment, is expanding its operations in Nashville with the construction of a 350,000-square-foot warehouse facility.

The project will begin in the third quarter of 2017 and is projected to be fully operational by the end of 2018.

The facility will serve primarily as warehouse, staging, and storage, and will be located adjacent to the current manufacturing facilities in Nashville where chainsaws, trimmers, blowers, pole saws, and hedge trimmers are made for the Husqvarna, Poulan Pro, Jonsered, McCulloch, and Weed Eater brands.

The addition of the distribution center to existing Nashville manufacturing operations will significantly impact operational efficiencies — primarily by localizing distribution operations and automating the transfer of finished product from the assembly line to the warehouse.

Once the new facility is operational, the Nashville manufacturing footprint will total 874,000 square feet.

“We’re always looking for ways to better serve our customers in an increasingly competitive market, and this new state-of-the-art facility will help us improve our product/cost value position by optimizing warehousing and distribution,” said Jim Moore, vice president and general manager of sourcing, operations, and supply chain for Husqvarna Group’s Consumer Brands Division.

Once the new facility is operational, the company’s current warehouse operations in Shreveport, La., and De Queen will be consolidated into the new facility. Consolidating warehouses at a single location will enable substantial improvements and operational efficiencies. The new warehouse will result in the addition of several full-time positions.

Shreveport and De Queen employees, to the extent possible, will be offered employment in Nashville.