Howard County Farmers’ Market to open Friday

By Debra Bolding

Co-Manager, Howard County Farmers’ Market

Howard County Farmers’ Market will be opening for the 2017 season at 7 a.m. Friday, May 5, with local growers bringing strawberries, beets, cabbages, onions, broccoli, yellow squash, radishes, kale, lettuces, other early produce, eggs, fried pies, baked goods and more.

As in the past, each week a drawing will be held for free produce and other market products and a local business, civic group or other entity will sponsor hospitality and share information about themselves with the community. Also planned this year is a “Taste This” demonstration each Friday at 9:30 featuring produce available at market that week.

New this year is a “Vendor Spotlight” in which a different vendor will be highlighted each Friday to acquaint customers with local market growers and vendors. Free gardening demonstrations will be held each week during farmers’ market hours in the market’s demonstration garden, Nashville Demonstration Organic Garden (NDOG). Also planned for the garden this year is a new program to acquaint children with gardening and nature, NDOG’s Kidz Klub, for kids ages 4 through 10.

The following are planned for opening day for Friday, May 5; 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. (or until sold out):

– Hospitality – Mine Creek Conservation District, Louise Morris, “Cinco de Mayo” celebration with homemade sopapillas

– Vendor Spotlight – James Dennis of Dennis the Menace Farm,

– Taste This – strawberry cake and Aguas de Fratas from Salinas Farm at 9:30 a.m.

– NDOG Kidz Korner – Orientation/enrollment at 8 a.m.

– NDOG Workshop – “Peppers & Tomatillos” – Visit the garden during market hours and learn how to grow peppers and tomatillos organically in your home garden, then take home a free pepper and tomatillo plant with gardening guidelines and recipes.

– Produce Drawing – Be sure to sign up for the drawing each time you visit the market. The drawing is held about 9 a.m. each week and you need not be present to win.

For those interested in selling at market, Howard County Farmer’s Market is continuing a partnership with Hope and Old Washington Farmers’ Market in which anyone with locally-grown produce, honey, eggs, home-baked goods, homemade soaps and other farm products may participate at all three markets for one low registration fee.

Growers who are unable to make it to market because of work or other obligations may authorize another individual to sell their products for them, but “resale” is not permitted at any of the three markets. There is even an opportunity to sell hand-crafted goods, especially at Old Washington Farmers Market.

For more information about Howard County Farmers’ Market and Nashville Demonstration Organic Garden or to register to sell at the markets, contact Debra Bolding at (870) 557-2352 or Mary Hartness at (501) 472-8092 or pick up registration packets at the Nashville Chamber of Commerce.

(Watch for the Howard County Farmers’ Market advertisement every Wednesday in the Nashville Leader-News to stay informed.)