Groundbreaking Friday morning at Mineral Springs school

A groundbreaking ceremony Friday will formally launch the $19 million K-12 school construction project at Mineral Springs, although old buildings have already been taken down and the ground leveled.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m., and the whole student body will participate. The groundbreaking will take place on the new campus near the construction project job shack, according to Superintendent Curtis Turner Jr.

A number of political and education department dignitaries have been invited, including the governor.