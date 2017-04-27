Scrappers take division title, prepare for district tourney

The Nashville Scrappers defeated Joe T. Robinson 9-2 April 21 at Wilson Park to earn the top seed from the western division of District 7-4A in this week’s district tournament at Ashdown.

Nashville jumped on top of Robinson 5-0 in the first inning and never looked back. The Scrappers led 6-0 before the Senators scored their only two runs of the night in the top of the fifth. Nashville responded with three more runs to seal the win.

The Scrappers are scheduled to play Fountain Lake today (April 26) at 10 a.m. at Ashdown in the tournament’s opening round, weather permitting. A victory would send Nashville to the semifinals Friday afternoon.

Any weather-related changes in the schedule will be announced at swarkansasnews.com

In last week’s win over Robinson, the Scrappers and Senators both recorded six hits. Nashville had two errors, with three for Robinson.

Trace Beene and Chris Willard were the leading hitters for the Scrappers with two each. Dalton Smead and Hunter White had one hit a piece.

Zach Jamison, Beene and Chris Willard recorded two runs each. Aaron Lott, Ty Brown and Jayden Hostetler had one each.

Eight of Nashville’s runs came off RBIs, including three by Willard, two by Smead and one each by Jamison, White and Colin Parnell.

Tyler Hanson pitched four innings, giving up three hits and no runs while striking out four Robinson batters. Preston Pope pitched the last three innings, yielding three hits and two runs with eight strikeouts.

The win took place before a small but vocal group of Senator fans who spent much of the afternoon voicing their objections to the umpire’s calls, especially in the last inning when the outcome had already been settled.

Arkadelphia

Nashville defeated Arkadelphia 11-5 April 19 at Clyde Berry Field on the Henderson State University campus.

The game was tied at 4-4 after five innings before the Scrappers exploded for seven runs in the top of the seventh. The Badgers added a run in the bottom of the seventh.

Willard had three runs for Nashville, followed by Jamison and White with two and Brown, Hanson, Austin Chambers and Hostetler with one each.

Smead posted four of Nashville’s nine RBIs, with two each from Willard and Bowman and one from Jamison.

Jamison pitched 4.1 innings for the Scrappers, allowing three hits and four runs and striking out six Badgers. Pope finished the game, giving up two hits and one run with two strikeouts.

Dierks

The Scrappers got by Dierks 14-13 in eight innings Monday during Senior Night at Wilson Park. The Scrappers led 12-3 going into the fourth inning before the Outlaws put up seven runs of their own. By the bottom of the eighth, the scored was tied at 13 each.

Blayn Turner was the leading scorer for Dierks with three runs, followed by Jacob Sharp, Lane Woodruff and Jarett Fox with two each. Zane Cox, Colton Strode, Grant Strasner and Calab Adams added one run a piece. The Outlaws recorded 12 RBIs, led by Fox with four, Strasner with three, Strode with two and Turner, Caleb Adams and Cale Adams with one each.

Jamison was Nashville’s leading scorer with four runs. Beene added three, with one a piece from Willard, Smead, Brown, Hanson, White, Parnell and Hostetler.

Jamison, Beene, Willard, Bowman and Parnell had two hits each, with one each from Smead, Hanson, White and Hostetler.

The Scrappers used four pitchers in the marathon contest, including Jamison, Chambers, Beene and Pope.

Cox, Turner and Woodruff shared pitching duties for Dierks. Cox pitched two innings, giving up six hits and nine runs with one strikeout. Turner pitched one inning, allowing two hits and three runs with one strikeout. Woodruff finished the game, giving up six hits and two runs with five strikeouts.

Prescott

After the extra inning win over Dierks, the Scrappers went on the road to play Prescott. Nashville defeated the Curley Wolves 12-2.

The Scrappers led2-1 after the first inning and added seven runs in the second and one in the third before Prescott scored again in the top of the fourth. Nashville added the last two runs of a game which was called after four innings.

The Scrappers outhit the Curley Wolves 8-1.

Jamison led the Scrappers with three runs, followed by Beene and Brown with two each. Willard, Lott, Bowman, Hanson and Hostetler had one run each.

Beene was the leading hitter with two, followed by Jamison, Willard, Smead, Hanson, Hostetler and Parnell with one a piece.

Parnell pitched four innings, giving up one hit and two runs with three strikeouts.