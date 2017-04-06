Scrappers take 8-0 win over Curley Wolves

Tyler Hanson pitched a shutout Monday afternoon as the Nashville Scrappers defeated Prescott 8-0 in a blended 3A/4A game in Prescott.

Hanson gave up two hits and struck out eight Curley Wolves.

Trace Beene, Hanson and Chris Williard scored two runs each against Prescott. Zach Jamison and Austin Bowman added one run each.

Willard was Nashville’s leading hitter with three, followed by Hunter White and Bowman with two each.

Jamison, Beene, Dalton Smead and Hanson added one hit each to round out the Scrappers’ 11 hits.

Six Scrapper scores came off RBIs, including two from White and one each from Smead, Willard, Bowman and Colin Parnell.

Mena

Seven runs in the third inning helped lead the Scrappers to a 15-1 road win over Mena Friday afternoon. The game was called in the fifth inning under the run rule.

Nashville recorded 10 hits against the Bearcats, led by Beene and Smead with two each.

Jamison, Garrett Lance, Hanson, Bowman, Parnell and Preston Pope had one hit each.

Ty Brown was the leading scorer for Nashville with three runs. Jamison and Lance had two a piece, followed by Beene, Hanson, White, Willard, Bowman, Austin Chambers, Parnell and Pope with one each.

Nashville posted 11 RBIs against the Bearcats, including four by Smead, two from Lance and one each from Jamison, Hanson, Colton Patterson, Bowman and Pope.

Beene pitched all five innings, giving up one run on three hits with six strikeouts.

Lake Hamilton

Nashville shut out Lake Hamilton 6-0 in a road game March 28.

Scrapper batters combined for seven hits, including two by Willard and one each by Jamison, Smead, Bowman, Pope and Parnell.

Jamison and Aaron Lott were Nashville’s leading scorers with two runs each, followed by White and Bowman with one each.

Four scores came off RBIs, including two by Willard and one a piece from Smead and Pope.

Pope pitched the entire game, giving up no runs on six hits. He struckout two.

The Scrappers’ next game will be at 4 p.m. Friday, April 7, at Wilson Park against Cossatot River.