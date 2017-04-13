Scrappers shut out Eagles 16-0

Zach Jamison pitched a shutout for the Nashville Scrappers April 7 in a 16-0 road win over Cossatot River.

Jamison allowed only two hits for the Eagles, who committed 7 errors.

The Scrappers put up 11 hits and recorded no errors.

Nashville took a 2-0 lead after the first inning. The Scrappers scored three runs in the second, two in the third and three in the fourth before posting a six-run explosion in the top of the fifth.

Aaron Lott was the leading scorer for Nashville with three runs. Garret Lance, Tyler Hanson, Austin Bowman and Colin Parnell added two runs each. J.R. Middleton, Colton Patterson, Ty Brown, Chris Willard snd Jayden Hostetler had 1 run a piece.

Parnell was the Scrappers’ leading hitter, going three for three at bat. Bowman had two hits, followed by Jamison, Lance, Trey Scott, Hanson, Willard and Hostetler with one each.

Twelve of Nashville’s scores came off RBIs, including three by Bowman, two by Parnell and one each from Jamison, Scott, Trace Beene, Dalton Smead, Lott, Hanson and Hostetler.

Jamison pitched all five innings of the run rule-shortened game, striking out eight Cossatot River Batters.

The Scrappers will visit Horatio today (April 12) for a 4:30 p.m. game originally scheduled for Monday but postponed because of weather.

Nashville will play at Fouke Thursday at 5 p.m.

The Scrappers will return to Wilson Park Friday for a 5 p.m. game against Genoa Central.

They will host Ashdown in a District 7-4A game Monday, April 17, at 5 p.m.