Scrappers outlast Rattlers; Rattlers split with Foreman Gators

The Nashville Scrappers outlasted the Murfreesboro Rattlers in a high scoring baseball affair 21-10 last Tuesday.

With the Scrappers up 3-1 after one inning, Nashville exploded for nine runs in bottom of the second to break the game open.

Down 15-3 heading into the fourth inning, Rattler bats exploded for seven runs of their own to close the gap.

Undaunted by the Murfreesboro rally, Nashville added six runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth to cap the scoring on the game.

Nashville made the most of their offensive opportunities, plating 21 runs in 26 official at bats, while amassing 12 runs and stranding only four runners on the basepaths. Nashville also had five stolen bases to add to their offensive effort.

Todd Snyder led Murfreesboro with three RBIs and a run scored. Jack Stuard and Laramie Beshears each added a run scored and two RBIs for the Rattlers on the day.

Beshears, J.C. Motley and Ryan Roberts each had a double to encompass Murfreesboro’s three extra base hits.

Murfreesboro stranded six runners while notching eight hits as a squad.

Tyler Hanson had three RBIs and scored three times for Nashville, while Colin Parnell drove in three and scored once in hitting the game’s only home run.

Chris Willard and Jayden Hostetler each added a double for the Scrappers, with the latter also driving in four runs in the contest.

Murfreesboro utilized four pitchers in the game, all of which struggled to slow the Nashville offense. Dalton Cherry, Payten Difee, Stuard and Roberts would combine for a total of nine walks and nine passed balls while cumulatively notching five strikeouts. Preston Pope, Trace Beene and Zach Jamison each pitched for Nashville, allowing five walks and getting eight strikeouts.

• • • • • • • • • •

The Murfreesboro Rattlers split a doubleheader with the Foreman Gators held at home last Friday.

The Rattlers won the first game by a score of 11-3, the Rattlers collected 11 hits on the afternoon, jumping out to a lead of 7-0 by the second inning.

Ryan Roberts had two doubles for Murfreesboro to accompany his RBI and three runs scored. J.C. Motley had three hits — including a double and a home run — and scored twice while adding an RBI.

Dalton Cherry scored twice and had two RBIs for Murfreesboro, while Zayne Flaherty and Jack Stuard each recorded two RBIs.

Chance Gross had three doubles in four at bats for Foreman.

Roberts pitched six strong innings for the Rattlers, allowing three earned runs on six hits and three walks. He recorded seven strikeouts for the day.

Cherry would pitch a perfect seventh to mop up the victory for Murfreesboro.

The outcome would reverse in the second game, with Foreman prevailing 16-6 after jumping out to an 8-1 lead early. The Rattlers would strand 10 baserunners in the game.

Roberts again led the way for Murfreesboro, lacing two doubles and driving in three runs. Motley had a hit and scored twice, Cherry recorded two singles with a run and an RBI, Flaherty had a double and and scored a run, Stuard had two hits and an RBI and Brody Hignight had two hits and scored a run.

Rattler pitchers were never able to get much traction, with Motley lasting 1 2/3 of an inning in striking out three and walking five. Cherry would again come on in relief, striking out six and walking none in 4 1/3. Todd Snyder would pitch the final inning for the Rattlers issuing two walks and recording two strikeouts.

With the split, Murfreesboro’s record now stands at 7-10 with a 3-1 mark in conference play. The scheduled game at DeQueen on Monday was postponed due to weather, with the Rattlers also scheduled for home contests against Mount Ida on Tuesday and Kirby on Thursday.