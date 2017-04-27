Scrapperettes win west, enter 7-4A tournament

The Nashville Scrapperettes won the western division of District 7-4A Monday afternoon by defeating Joe T. Robinson 7-0 on Senior Night at the Nashville City Park.

With the win, the Scrapperettes will be the number one seed from the west going into the district tournament today (April 26) at Mena. The Scrapperettes are scheduled to play the fourth seed from the east at 10 a.m., weather permitting.

The semifinals are scheduled for Friday, with the finals on Saturday.

Any weather-related changes in the tournament schedule will be announced at swarkansasnews.com

The Scrapperettes and Lady Senators got off to a slow start, with Nashville on top 1-0 through the first two innings. The Scrapperettes added one run each in the third, fourth and fifth innings before putting up three in the bottom of the sixth.

Kaylea Carver and Bailey Dougan had two runs each for the Scrapperettes, followed by Alyssa Harrison, Hannah White and Chelsey Hile. White hit a homerun in the bottom of the sixth.

Harrison was the leading hitter with 3, followed by Carver, White and Bailey Dougan with two each, and Anna Kesterson and Gabi Dougan with one hit each.

Kesterson pitched seven innings, giving up three hits, no runs and striking out six Lady Senators.

All nine seniors started for the Scrapperettes and played through most of the game.

Mena

The Scrapperettes defeated Mena 5-3 April 18 in a District 7-4A game.

Mena took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second before the Scrapperettes put up five unanswered scores for the win, including four runs in the bottom of the second.

White scored twice against the Lady Bearcats, with one run each fromCarver, Harrison and Bailey Dougan.

Carver recorded two hits, with one each from Futrell, White and Brittany Hilliard.

Carver had both RBIs for the Scrapperettes.

Madi Miller pitched the entire game, giving up four hits and three runs. She struck out four Lady Bearcats.

Ashdown

Nashville led long-time rival Ashdown 3-0 after three innings April 20 before exploding for 12 in the fourth in the first game of a double-header at the city park.

Carver, Miller, Harrison and White had two hits each, with one a piece from Futrell, Brookelyen Cox, Hilliard and Kesterson.

Futrell and Cox were the leading scorers with three runs each. Carver, Miller and White added two each, with on a piece from Harrison, Hilliard and Olivia Herzog.

Nashville recorded 11 RBIs, including Harrison with three, Miller and White with two each, and Carver, Cox, Hilliard and Kesterson with one each.

Kesterson pitched all four innings of the run-rule shortened game, giving up two hits and striking out seven Ashdown batters.

Following a brief break, the Scrapperettes defeated Ashdown by an identical 15-0 score in the second game of the day.

Nashville led 3-0 after two innings, then put up nine in the third and three in the fourth. The game was called after the fourth inning under the run rule.

Harrison was the leading scorer with three, followed by Carver, Futrell, Herzog and Kacey Hinds with two each, and one each from Miller, White, Bailey Dougan and Gabi Dougan.

Harrison was the team’s leading hitter with three, followed by Futrell, White and Herzog with two each, and Carver and Miller with one.

Nashville had 14 RBIs against the Lady Panthers, led by Herzog with three, Futrell, Miller, Harrison and Bailey Dougan with two each and Carver, Cox and White with one each.

Kesterson pitched three innings, with Miller closing the game. The Scrapperettes gave up no hits and no runs while striking out three.

Fouke

The Scrapperettes scored 10 runs in the first inning on their way to a 15-0 win over Fouke April 21 at the city park.

Carver, Futrell and Cox had three runs each. Bailey Dougan added two, with one a piece from Miller, Harrison, White and Herzog.

Carver was the leading hitter with three, followed by Cox with two, and Futrell, Harrison, Hinds, Kesterson and Bailey Dougan with one each.

Twelve Scrapperette scores came off RBIs, led by Carver with three. Cox and Harrison had two each, with one each by Futrell, Miller, Kesterson, Bailey Dougan and Hilliard.

Hilliard pitched all four innings, giving up no runs on three hits and striking out two.