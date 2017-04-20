Home Sports Scrapperettes, Scrappers soccer back on home field Sports Scrapperettes, Scrappers soccer back on home field By Nashville News Leader - April 20, 2017 106 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter tweet The Scrapperettes try for a score against Centerpoint April 11. Nashville took wins over the Lady Knights 2-0, Cossatot River 1-0, and Mena 2-0 in recent games. Steven Marrufo (7) protects the ball from the Centerpoint Knights defender during Nashville’s 6-1 victory April 11 at Scrapper Stadium.Ricardo Marrufo (left) lunges for the ball last Friday against Cossatot River.Injured teammate Laisa Ramirez (front, sitting) joins the Scrapperettes after their home win over Cossatot River. Ramirez was injured against Centerpoint, but was back to cheer on the team against the Lady Eagles.Kendall Kirchhoff (16) advances the ball against Cossatot River April 14 during the Scrapperettes’ 1-0 victory.cMackenzie Brown (left) moves in front of the Lady Eagle to keep the ball away from Cossatot River.rTy Basiliere controls the ball with his foot against Cossatot River.Jasmin Scott (10) scores the game’s only goal in Nashville’s 1-0 win over Cossatot River April 14.Jose Hernandez (right) goes for the ball Aprill 11 during the Scrappers’ home game with Cossatot River.Erika Bretado gets set to deflect the ball April 14 during the Scrapperettes’ 1-0 win over Cossatot River.Jhonny Pioquinto (right) vies for the ball with the Cossatot River Eagle in Nashville’s 1-0 loss April 14.