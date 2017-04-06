Relay for Life in Howard County set June 3

The 2017 Relay for Life in Howard County will be Saturday, June 3.

Event organizer Joanna Howard said that the relay was moved from Friday to Saturday night to give more people an opportunity to participate. The relay, with food, activities and ceremonies will be from 4-10 p.m. in the Nashville City Park.

Orders are being taken for luminaria bags, small tiki torches and large tiki torches to honor or memorialize persons who have battled cancer.

The lit luminarias and torches will line the relay walking route. During the luminaria ceremony, names of those remembered and honored are read, and a picture of the loved one can be projected on a screen to be shown as the name is read.

Pictures may be emailed to bev.tedford@gmail. com by Monday, May 5. Luminaria bags may be purchased in advance to let family and friends decorate them. Pictures will not be returned. Bags may be purchased and picked up at Steely Insurance on Main Street, Nashville. The bags should be returned by Thursday, June 1.

Minimum donations are: small bags, $5; small tiki torches, $10; large tiki torches $25.

Luminaria order forms should be returned to Steely Insurance, 101 S. Main, Nashville.

For more information call Jackie Van Kirk, 200-1155, or Beverly Tedford, 845-7062.